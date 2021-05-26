1 of 21
The super moon rises over Sharjah skies. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a super moon.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 21
The super moon is seen over Dubai skies. The reddish-orange colour of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 21
Super moon over Dubai skies. More lunar shows are coming later this year. On November 19 there will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn't turn red.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 21
Super moon over Dubai skies. The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022. The last one was January 2019.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 21
Dubai residents watch and click photos of the super moon.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 21
The colour of the moon during the total eclipse can appear different depending on where people are in the world, and by factors like the amount of dust in the atmosphere and global weather.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 21
Neither a supermoon nor a blood moon is that rare, but seeing both together is unusual, scientists say. It usually happens once every several years, depending on where in the world you live.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 21
A supermoon occurs in about 25% of lunar cycles, while a total lunar eclipse occurs in about 5% of them.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 21
The last supermoon and total lunar eclipse occurred on January 21, 2019, and the next one will be on October 8, 2033.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 21
Shajrah
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
13 of 21
Sharjah
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 21
Sharjah
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
16 of 21
Image Credit: Sharjah
17 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit:
18 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
19 of 21
Sharjah
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
20 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
21 of 21
Dubai
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News