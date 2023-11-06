1 of 12
The leaves in Central Park start to turn as people row under the Bow Bridge on November 3, 2023. Built in 1862, this Victorian-era bridge spans 60 feet (18 meters) across Central Park Lake.
Image Credit: AFP
People enjoy an autumn day at a park in Tsarskoye Selo, the former summer residence of the tsars, on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg.
Image Credit: AFP
Autumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A tram drives through a park during a foggy autumn day in Moscow, Russia.
Image Credit: Reuters
Spectators with umbrellas stand near autumn trees as they wait along the race track for the racers during the WRC Central European Rally 2023 in Prachatice, Czech Republic.
Image Credit: AFP
People walk beneath autumnal trees in a park in Altrincham, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man reads a newspaper as the autumn colored trees are reflected on the surface of lake Max-Eyth in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
A view shows autumn colors in the Champagne vineyards in the village of Verzenay near Reims, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
People walk among the trees during autumn in Vigeland Park in central Oslo, Norway.
Image Credit: Reuters
Women wearing traditional Hanbok dresses pose for a selfie under a gingko tree with autumnal foliage in the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds in Seoul. Built in 1395, the Gyeongbokgung Palace was the largest of the five grand palaces built by the Joseon dynasty, the last dynastic kingdom of Korea.
Image Credit: AFP
Autumn foliage is seen near the London Eye wheel in London, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: AFP