1 of 13
The cracked ground of the Baells reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 13
Pensioner Antonio Sanchez, 78, works on his field, as the supply of drinking water has fallen to its lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Bassella, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 13
The cracked ground of the Llosas del Cavall reservoir in the village of Sant Llorenc de Morunys, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 13
A view of the Baells reservoir in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Rialb reservoir in the village of Bassella, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Baells reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda, Spain
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Rialb reservoir in the village of Bassella, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Baells reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda, Spain
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 13
The cracked ground of the Llosas del Cavall reservoir in the village of Sant Llorenc de Morunys.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 13
A canoe is pictured on the cracked ground at a reservoir near Vic.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Baells reservoir in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Baells reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Cercs, in the region Bergueda, Spain
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 13
A view shows the cracked ground of the Rialb reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, in the village of Bassella, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters