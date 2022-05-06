1 of 13
A Lebanese expat registers his details as he arrives to cast vote in Lebanon's parliamentary election at the Lebanese Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thousands of Lebanese living in Arab and Muslim countries began voting Friday in the crisis-hit country's parliamentary elections, nine days before the vote is scheduled to be held at home.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 13
About 31,000 Lebanese citizens in 10 countries have registered to vote in Friday's first phase. Above, a Lebanese expat shows her ink-stained finger after casting a vote in Lebanon's parliamentary election at the Lebanese embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 13
The Lebanese diaspora in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar and 6 other countries began casting their votes.
A second round of voting will be held on Sunday in another 49 countries, including the UAE where Sunday is a holiday.
In the UAE, expats can cast their vote at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai from 7am to 10pm, reports said.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 13
Lebanese women display their ink-stained fingers and passports after voting for parliamentary elections at a polling station at the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait City.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 13
A Lebanese expat stains her finger with ink after casting her vote for Lebanon's parliamentary election at the Lebanese Embassy in Riyadh.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 13
It is the second time in the country’s history that citizens residing abroad are able to vote for their 128 representatives, in elections set to be held at home on May 15.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 13
A Lebanese woman casts her ballot at a polling station at the Lebanese embassy in Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 13
Upcoming elections are the first since protesters massively took to the streets in 2019 against the country’s entrenched ruling elite, widely blamed for the economy’s collapse.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 13
Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Thursday that Lebanese based abroad can vote in more than 205 polling stations.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 13
More than 225,000 people have registered to vote abroad, a jump from roughly 92,000 in 2018 elections — though only 50,000 of them voted at the time.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 13
A Lebanese official gestures at an operation room to observe the voting process through screens at the foreign ministry in Beirut on May 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 13
A Lebanese woman displays her ink-stained finger and passport after voting at a polling station at the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait City.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 13
Lebanese expats take selfie in front of an election banner as they arrive to cast their vote in Lebanon's parliamentary election at the Lebanese Embassy in Riyadh.
Image Credit: REUTERS