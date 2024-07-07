1 of 10
In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create the world's best public beaches in the emirate, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the Master Plan for the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project.
The Jebel Ali Beach Development Project is the first of its kind, situated within the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, a Ramsar Convention listed Wetland of International Importance.
Extending 6.6 kilometres, the beach is poised to become a distinctive recreational destination that places a high priority on environmental preservation and the protection of local ecosystems and wildlife.
The beach's development will ensure the preservation and enhancement of ecosystems and wildlife at the site, including enhancing turtle habitats and planting mangrove trees, which will contribute to blue carbon footprint growth and provide an open beach with minimal impact on ecological and biological systems
Jebel Ali Beach will be the longest public open beach in Dubai, stretching 6.6 km and covering an area of 330 hectares.
The plan includes a 2 km open swimmable beach, a 2.5 km diving sports area, a walkway with viewing platforms to blend with the surrounding environment, and recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages, including kids play zones, sports and marine activity areas.
The architectural design of the buildings and facilities of the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project is inspired by a mix of natural geometry.
Drawing inspiration from the shapes found in marine nature, such as coral and turtle shells, and incorporating the Boho style's use of local elements and materials, the buildings resemble the natural dunescape.
The project offers several investment opportunities, such as restaurants, leisure centres, and commercial kiosks, to ensure maximum comfort for beachgoers and meet their various needs.
The development will add a new recreational tourism destination catering to the increasing number of beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts in the emirate.
