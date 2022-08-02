1 of 14
A chimney stands behind cars as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif. At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released. The McKinney Fire in Northern California near the state line with Oregon exploded in size to nearly 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) after erupting Friday in the Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said. It is California's largest wildfire of the year so far and officials have not yet determined the cause.
Image Credit: AP
Flames burn to the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire. Gusty winds from a thunderstorm powered the blaze of a few hundred acres into a massive conflagration while lightning caused a couple of smaller blazes nearby, including one near the community of Seiad Valley, fire officials said. On Monday, heavy rain helped dampen the fire but it still threatened structures after torching more than 100, ranging from homes to greenhouses, fire and sheriff's officials said. About 2,500 people remained under evacuation orders.
Image Credit: AFP
Sheriff's Deputy Johnson carries remains of a McKinney Fire victim from a destroyed home in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Image Credit: AP
A deer is seen dead by the side of a road after the McKinney Fire affected an area near Yreka, California, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A kitten singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California.
Image Credit: AFP
A scorched van sits in a clearing as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Image Credit: AP
Forensic anthropologists look for human remains in a damaged vehicle as the McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, California, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Melody Bartnett and her son Chris Tierc rest at an American Red Cross shelter for McKinney Fire evacuees in Weed, Calif.
Image Credit: AP
Paisley Bamberg and her family spend time outside a shelter for McKinney Fire evacuees in Weed, Calif. Bamberg said they have stayed there for several days while waiting to return home to Yreka.
Image Credit: AP
Klamath Interagency Hotshots rest while waiting for a new assignment as the McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, California, U.S.,
Image Credit: REUTERS
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Image Credit: AP
River-front property in the community of Klamath River left in ruins after it burned in the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, northwest of Yreka, California. Firefighters faced "extremely dangerous" conditions Monday as they battled to save a community of 8,000 residents, with lightning strikes threatening to worsen a blaze that has already killed at least two people and become California's biggest fire of the year.
Hundreds of personnel were involved in the fight against the fast-moving McKinney Fire, which has torn through more than 55,000 acres (22,000 hectares) near the border with Oregon, forcing thousands from their homes.
Image Credit: AFP
A structure overlooking the Klamath River lies in ruins at the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California.
Image Credit: AFP
Remains of a mobile park destroyed by the McKinney Fire are seen near Yreka, California, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS