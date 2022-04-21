1 of 13
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds flower bouquets after he was greeted by officials upon his arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad.
Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit focusing on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties
Image Credit: AFP
Johnson, who landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, visited Sabarmati Ashram where he expressed his amazement at the simple principles of truth and non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi that changed the world for the better.
Image Credit: AP
Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two-day visit to India
Image Credit: AP
Boris Johnson places a garland around the neck of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at his Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Image Credit: AP
Boris Johnson walks along with India's environmental educator Kartikeya Sarabhai and the Chief Minister of Gujarat state Bhupendra Patel, during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Boris Johnson boards an Indian military's Chinook helicopter in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2022, for a flight to the JCB factory at Vadodara in India's Gujarat state.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks over the Sabarmati river during his visit at the Sabarmati Ashram also known as Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Writing a message in the visitor's book at the Ashram, Johnson said, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."
Image Credit: Nandan Dave
People attend a roadshow held for the welcome of United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Ahmedabad.
Image Credit: Nandan Dave
Boris Johnson climbs over a JCB at the new JCB Factory during his two day trip to India, in Vadodara, Gujarat, India.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown a copy of Guide to London, which was written by Mahatma Gandhi but never published, at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India.
Image Credit: AP
Boris Johnson gestures before spinning khadi on a charkha or a spinning wheel during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures to employees during his visit at the JCB factory in Vadodara.
Image Credit: AFP