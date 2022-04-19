1 of 10
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue and forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near the Belgian city of Halle.
The flowers reach their peak bloom period around mid-April, turning Hallerbos into a "Blue Forest."
For the first time since the pandemic struck over two years ago, the woods featuring violet-blue carpets of wild Hyacinths are packed with tourists again.
The blooming time gives the impression that the sky falls in the forest.
There is a natural misty light effect due to the colours, which are unusually filtered by the trees.
Hallerbos is one of the most beautiful natural attractions in Belgium - an enchanting forest of over 552 hectares composed mainly of beeches, oaks and maples.
Every year hundreds of tourists and nature lovers immerse themselves in the forest to admire the breathtaking scenery of the seasonal blue blossoms.
The forest is full of evocative paths, scattered with small picnic areas and can be navigated by bicycle or even horseback.
Hallerbos is a protected area in order to safeguard the magic of the forest.
