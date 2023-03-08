1 of 10
Cars driving through snow on the northbound carriageway of the M5 motorway near Taunton, which has been reduced to two lanes due to snow, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, Wednesday March 8, 2023.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
2 of 10
St Mary's Church in Goathland, North Yorkshire. Dozens of flights were suspended in the UK and some schools had to close on Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
3 of 10
PA via Reuters
Snow covered allotments in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture date: Wednesday March 8, 2023.No Use UK. No Use Ireland. No Use Belgium. No Use France. No Use Germany. No Use Japan. No Use China. No Use Norway. No Use Sweden. No Use Denmark. No Use Holland. No Use Australia.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
4 of 10
Bristol Airport in southwest England was temporarily closed for snow clearing and all flights were suspended Wednesday morning. In London, Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced minor delays. Above, the early morning snow on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, as parts of the UK wake up to snow.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
5 of 10
A snow covered countryside area following snow fall near Saint-Hubert, on March 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Soldiers clear snow outside the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during a heavy snowfall.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
A child plays with snow during snowfall in Brussels on March 08, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Cars drive on the snow-covered N281 expressway during a snowfall in Heerlen, southeastern Netherlands, on March 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Cars driving through snow on the the M5 motorway near Taunton, which has been reduced by snow covering the carriageway.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
10 of 10
Snow settles on Glastonbury Tor as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect