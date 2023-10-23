1 of 10
The French three-mast "Belem" full-rigged tall ship sailing in the mediterranean sea off Marseille, southern France.
Youths in various apprenticeship programs pose for photographs before embarking on a three-mast French full-rigged tall ship "Belem" in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France.
Mathieu Combot, the captain of the "Belem" welcomes youths in various apprenticeship programs who embarked on it in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France.
Youths in various apprenticeship programs work with crew members onboard the "Belem" as it sails in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France.
Crew members lie down as they get seasick from rough sea conditions.
A crew member works onboard the "Belem". After a two-day sailing trip, one of the youths will be selected to join the crew next April to embark on the oldest French sailing ship that was built in 1896, to carry the Olympic flame from Athens to Marseille prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic games.
Crew members work on a mast.
Youths in various apprenticeship programs climb up a mast as they work with crew members.
