People celebrate New Year's at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House (L) during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane burns on the runway at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 2. The plane crashed into a coast guard turboprop plane shortly after landing, bursting in to flames. All 379 people aboard the A350 were evacuated from the burning aircraft, but five of the six coast guard crew were killed
Image Credit: Reuters
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's day from a pedestrian bridge in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AP
Sandbags are seen in a flooded street near the Markermeer after the first storm of the year, in Volendam, on January 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo shows a view of two trains after they collided in Cicalengka, West Java province on January 5, 2024. Three people were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on January 5, officials said.
Image Credit: AFP
People take a boat ride to feed seagulls along the Yamuna River during a cold foggy morning in New Delhi on January 5, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan, January 4, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
People on bicycles ride on a street during heavy snowfall in Aalborg, northern Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Temperatures have fallen below minus 40 degrees Celsius in the Nordic region for a second day in a row, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden in 25 years as a cold spell grips the area.
Image Credit: AP
A performer dressed as a Stormtrooper break-dances during the London's New Year's Day Parade event, in London, Britain, January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters