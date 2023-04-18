1 of 12
For the first time in the history of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, worshippers extended as far as the Al Muallaa area, located 3.5km away from the Grand Mosque of Mecca, during the 27th night of Ramadan on Monday.
Image Credit: SPA Via Reuters
Over two million worshippers thronged the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to offer Isha and special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail.
Image Credit: AFP
This night is widely believed to be Laylat Al Qadr, the Night of Power when the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced the successful execution of its plan to ensure the faithful performed their rituals with ease and comfort.
Image Credit: SPA Via Reuters
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, head of the presidency, oversaw the field follow-up. Around one and a half million Umrah pilgrims and worshippers attended the special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail, led by Sheikh Sudais at the Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: AFP
Unprecedented worshippers flocked to the Holy Mosques on the 27th night of Ramadan, seeking Laylat Al Qadr and infinite blessings and forgiveness from Almighty Allah.
Image Credit: AFP
The Grand Mosque and its courtyards were filled, with rows of worshippers spilling over to the streets of the Central Haram area.
Image Credit: AFP
A worshipper prays at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.
Image Credit: SPA Twitter
Worshippers pray around the Kaaba.
Image Credit: AFP
The spiritual atmosphere was enhanced by an integrated system of services operating since early morning to ensure worshippers’ safety, security, and comfort. The presidency mobilised human and mechanical resources, including deploying 4,000 workers throughout the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, washing it ten times daily, and using over 80,000 litres of disinfectants and 1,600 fresheners.
Image Credit: AFP
Sterilisation of the Grand Mosque’s corridors and courtyards was conducted round the clock by more than 70 field teams, using about 15,000 litres of sterilisers.
Image Credit: AFP
Additionally, over 5,000 regular vehicles, 3,000 electric vehicles, 200 electric stairs, and 14 escalators were provided to serve older people and people with special needs.
Image Credit: AFP
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.
Image Credit: AFP