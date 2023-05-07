1 of 12
Tens of thousands of street parties got underway on Sunday as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle. Charles and Queen Camilla were to host a private reception as Buckingham Palace said they had been "deeply touched" by Saturday's event at Westminster Abbey.They will then join the evening concert at the castle, west of London.
The glittering ceremony, steeped in 1,000 years of tradition and ritual, was attended by global royalty and world leaders, as well as hundreds of community and charity representatives from across the UK. While the coronation ceremony has its roots in the England of 1066, the "Big Lunch" parties look to bring modern Britain's communities closer.
Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, right, cuts cake next to Dr. Jill Biden, US first lady, left, during a Coronation Big Lunch event in Downing Street in London, UK, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Sunak called the coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride” that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meet members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, west of London on May 7, 2023, ahead of the Coronation Concert.
Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh waves as he departs after attending a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides, in Cranleigh village, Britain May 7, 2023
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, greet well-wishers along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle, Britain May 7, 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, west of London on May 7, 2023, ahead of the Coronation Concert
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh greets people as she arrives to attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides, in Cranleigh village, Britain May 7, 2023
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023.
A child holds a Union Jack flag a day after Britain's King Charles coronation, in Windsor, Britain May 7, 2023.
Residents participate in the Coronation Big Lunch, in Alfriston, southern England, on May 7, 2023. - Thousands of local street parties took place on May 7, 2023 on the second day of events to mark the coronation of King Charles III, ending with a concert in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
A cake bearing the cypher of Charles III is pictured during a Coronation Big Lunch, in Alfriston, southern England, on May 7, 2023.
