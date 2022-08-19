1 of 10
AlUla, the city that lies northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a place of exceptional natural beauty and deep history, home to a wide range of flora, fauna and human communities for thousands of years. Centred around its famed oasis and framed by sandstone mountains, AlUla's geography, environment and climate have enabled human societies to flourish here. AlUla is a unique and extraordinary landscape because of one region's three distinct geological eras. The earliest geologic ages formed the rocks of AlUla during the Precambrian Arabian shield rocks, which are marked by different sedimentary rock layers. Laid down over millions of years, these rock layers contain a permanent record of the Earth's past, including the fossilised remains of plants and animals buried when the sediments were formed.
The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla. From far, this rock seems like an elephant with a ground-bound trunk. Standing at the height of 52 meters, the giant rock climbs three stories into the Arabian sky. This mammoth stands out among the other hand-carved, ornate structures of nearby Hegra’s Nabataean tombs as natural forces shaped it. The trunk and body of this red sandstone beast were shaped through water and wind erosion that was caused over millions of years. The vast elephant stands in a landscape of golden sands, surrounded by other rocky formations which are equally impressive in size. Regardless, the Elephant Rock still overshadows all that falls in its sight and is a reminder of the sands of time.
Mushroom-shaped rocks in the deserts of AlUla. The most famous is located in Sharaan Nature Reserve. Mushroom rocks are an incredible natural phenomenon usually formed due to the erosion of sedimentary layers over millions of years. The remaining part of these layers is exposed again to wind, resulting in the lower parts of the layer breaking down more quickly. The Sharaan Nature Reserve consists of 1,500 square kilometres (579 square miles) of soaring red-rock canyons, sprawling desert and valleys carpeted in delicate wildflowers. It offers a treasure trove of natural wonders. The mission of Sharaan Nature Reserve is to restore, protect and conserve the sensitive ecosystem native to AlUla. Efforts are underway to restore the area, allowing its natural inhabitants to reclaim the land.
Face Rock- amongst the monumental tombs of Hegra, next to Jabal AlAhmar) you will notice a formation that resembles the profile of a human head gazing out over the desert landscape. As with all of AlUla’s rock formations, sunrise and sunset are prime times to visit. The light plays on the sandstone, seemingly illuminating the rocks from within — a magical sight for observers and photographers alike.
The Arch (also known as Rainbow Rock). Its bridge-shaped structure, which resembles a rainbow flanked by two clouds, is a rare sight. Enthral by this sprawling display of sandstone, don’t miss spotting semi-precious desert diamonds on-site.
The Dancing Rocks are so-called because these formations are sculpted by nature to appear as if they are swaying in unison. Located in the Raggasat Valley, the rocks seem to dance together, slightly removed from the surrounding rock formations. This place is famous for hiking activities and the dune buggies experience.
About an hour outside of the city centre, discover dark, thin pillars of stone stretching up to the sky. This is Gharameel. Your reward is a view unlike any other, made even more dramatic at night when AlUla’s dark skies showcase a brilliant display of stars above the rocks.
At the remote desert areas of AlUla, find stark, black volcanic rock and inactive volcanoes which stand atop sandstone and are surrounded by seas of golden sand to make for truly dramatic, other-worldly sights. Some of those areas are visitor-friendly, with guides to experience hiking around the top of a volcano. Khaybar, the neighbouring Oasis in the south of AlUla, is well known for its two famous; The White Volcano and the Black Volcano.
Lava flows- the earliest human activity is evidenced in AlUla in Harrat Uwayrid and elsewhere in northwestern Saudi Arabia in Harrat Khaybar. These important volcanic areas comprise two of the largest in Saudi Arabia. Harrat Khaybar includes a spectacular 100-kilometre-long vent system containing lava domes, tuff rings, basaltic cones and the Jabal Qidr stratovolcano. The dramatic lava flows of volcanic events can be seen across the region.
Fish rock- this Desert Fish recently went viral on social media through a photo taken by the photographer Khaled AlEnazi, as he spotted a rock in the form of a fish in the desert sands.
