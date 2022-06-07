1 of 11
Prince Louis covering his ears while standing next to Queen Elizabeth as aircrafts flew overhead.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 11
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 11
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as Mike Tindall gestures to Prince Louis.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
Britain's Prince Louis reacts as he appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 11
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 11
Britain's Prince Louis reacts as he attends the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 11
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
Britain's Prince Louis reacts as he appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
Britain's Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 11
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Image Credit: Reuters