Manchester City finally expanded their domestic domination across the continent as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a second-half Rodri goal to win the Champions League for the first time and complete a rare treble on a nervous Saturday evening.
Image Credit: Reuters
Thousands of Manchester City fans spilled onto the streets in celebration on Saturday after the English champions beat Inter Milan to lift the Champions League trophy.
Image Credit: AFP
Under manager Pep Guardiola, City have become the dominant force in English football in recent years but had still never conquered Europe until Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the only goal in Istanbul to spark joy in northwest England.
Image Credit: AFP
Rodri bites the European Cup trophy. Under manager Pep Guardiola, City have become the dominant force in English football in recent years but had still never conquered Europe until Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the only goal in Istanbul to spark joy in northwest England.
Image Credit: AFP
The celebrations are only just beginning with the players set to parade their treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies in an open-top bus through Manchester on Monday.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters of Manchester City light flares as they gather in the Manchester City Fan Zone in Istanbul ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match between FC Inter Milan and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium, on June 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City fans celebrate after their club beat Inter Milan to win the UEFA Champions League final football match in Istanbul at 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, northern England, on June 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City fans celebrate after their club beat Inter Milan to win the UEFA Champions League final football match in Istanbul at 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, northern England, on June 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City fans celebrate outside the stadium after winning the Champions League.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with the fans after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP