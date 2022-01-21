1 of 21
It’s the time of the year again when parts of the Dubai desert and areas in the Northern Emirates turn naturally green. Above, recent rains breathe life into shrubs and grass in and around the Hatta area.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2 of 21
The beneficial effects of this cool winter weather are in full view as desert plants look lusher greener, and the air is cleaner after the rains. Above, mountains of Khor Fakkan, after weeks of showers.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 21
From the Al Dhaid desert area in Sharjah, we can see camels grazing in the desert, while flowers bloom and green leaves glow in stark contrast with the golden sands in Mleiha.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 21
Greenery in the mountains of Khor Fakkan, a city and enclave of the Emirate of Sharjah, located on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), facing the Gulf of Oman.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 21
Lush greenery grows in Wadi Sfini, Musseili in Showkah area, Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 21
Part of the desert turns green in the Mleiha area of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 21
The grass has also turned more verdant in Khor Fakkan and more flowers bloom in Kalba, Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 21
Sunflowers stand proud and tall in Ras Al Khaimah as green shrubs are a sure sight to behold against the backdraft of morning dews or setting sun.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 21
The golden sands in Al Madam is now covered in green and we see a lone tree standing mightily with the cloudy skies in the background symbolising the resilient life in the desert.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 21
Flowers and plants bloom too at the foot and on top of the mountains in Fujairah and the grass looks greener after the winter rains.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 21
Wadis, natural and man-made lake in Dubai are teeming with life as the water reflects the blue sky and the greenery manifests rebirth and renewal of the refreshing nature. Above, Wadi Shawka comes to life as greenery surfaces after the recent rains.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 21
Technically, plants look greener after the rains because of the nitrogen and other elements, that make plants green.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
13 of 21
Another benefit of rain is that it leaches salts down and washes off mineral deposits and when these elements are flushed down, plants become more verdant.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
14 of 21
A patch of greenery in the mountains of Dibba Al-Fujairah, the second-largest city in the emirate of Fujairah after Fujairah City.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15 of 21
Al Madam in Sharjah. The glowing vegetation and remarkable foliage after the rains are not just a beautiful sight, they also tell us how amazing nature works.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
16 of 21
Fresh leaves on a dead tree as the desert turns green in the Mleiha area of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
17 of 21
Part of the desert turns green Sharjah-Khorfakkan road.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
18 of 21
And as we enjoy the weather, smell the flowers, see the green landscape, may we always be reminded to also be mindful of our surroundings and be protective of our environment.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
19 of 21
Part of the desert turns green in Umm Al Quwain.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
20 of 21
Wadi Sfini, Musseili in Showkah area, Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
21 of 21
And as we enjoy the weather, smell the flowers, see the green landscape, may we always be reminded to also be mindful of our surroundings and be protective of our environment.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News