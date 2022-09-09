King Charles III of Britain: A life in pictures
Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles sits for a photo with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in Buckingham Palace, London, on April 10, 1949.
Image Credit: AP
In this Nov. 14, 1952 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, poses for a photo with her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland.
Image Credit: AP
Prince Charles sits with his sister, Princess Anne, as they posed for a photo at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on November 14, 1952.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Prince Charles, and his sister, Princess Anne, are assisted by Admiral Earl Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten as they step ashore at Customs House in the Grand Harbor at Malta on April 23, 1954.
Image Credit: AP
In this July 27, 1958 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles walks wearing his uniform.
Image Credit: AP
A team member closely follows Prince Charles as he plays polo for the Rangers team in the Chairman's Cup competition at Smith's Lawn, Great Windsor Park, in Windsor, England on Aug. 8, 1965.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II puts a crown on his son Prince Charles during his investiture as the new Prince of Wales in Caernarfon on July 01, 1969.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles, inducted Prince of Wales, poses at Caernarfon during his investiture ceremony on July 01, 1969.
Image Credit: AFP
Prince Charles, dressed in the Colonel's uniform in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes at the Regiment's Colour presentation at Cardiff Castle in Wales in this June 11, 1969 file photo; it was the first occasion for the Prince to wear a uniform.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, sits in the Chamber in Wellington, where she formally opened the Parliament with Prince Charles at left and Prince Philip on the right, in London in this March 13, 1970 file photo.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre left, and Prince Philip, centre, are seated with their children, from left, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, at Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary in this Nov. 20, 1972 file photo.
Image Credit: AP
'Prince Charles, right, and Margaret Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, are photographed before dinner at Government House in Ottawa, Canada in this April 22, 1975 file photo.
Image Credit: AP
In this April 28, 1977 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, skis at the alpine resort of Isola 2000, north of Nice, France.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Prince Charles, centre, drinks juice from a freshly-cut green coconut at Haripur village which he visited during a one-day halt in Bhubaneswar, India in this Dec. 4, 1980 file photo.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, are shown on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981.
Image Credit: AP
In this Dec. 22, 1982 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the 6-month-old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, interacts with his parents during a special photo call at Kensington Palace in London.
Image Credit: AP
In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles wears a traditional Saudi uniform as he attends the traditional Saudi dancing, best known as "Arda," performed during the Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh.
Image Credit: AP
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall around the Bastikiya area in Bur Dubai during their visit in 2017.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) takes her seat on the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords next to Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) before reading the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London in this file photo taken on October 14, 2019.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo dated Monday, March 9, 2020, from the back, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles, front, as the family members leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Prince Charles cycles with representatives of the British Asian Trust at Highgrove in Gloucestershire before they embark on the charity's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event in England on June 10, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose alongside the tree which they planted to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion, Balmoral Estate in Scotland on October 01, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, arrives to the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on March 01, 2022 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greets members of the public outside the Pier during his visit to Southend, eastern England.
Image Credit: AFP