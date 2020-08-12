1 of 17
"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris "- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants "- as my running mate," Biden tweeted. Senator Kamala Harris of California, whom Joe Biden chose on Tuesday as his running mate, will be the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.
Harris, at 55 a full generation younger than Biden, also imparts a youthful persona and diversity, with Jamaican and Indian ancestry that may help Biden, as a 77-year-old White man, energise a Democratic base that is rapidly becoming younger, more female and less White.
Born in the US to immigrants, cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan from India and economics professor Donald Harris from Jamaica, Harris has leaped in a generation to running for a position that could put her a heartbeat away from the presidency. After her parents divorced when she was only seven, Harris was brought up by her mother, whom she has described as "tough and fierce and protective" yet "generous and loyal and funny," and credits her for her success.
Harris' record as a prosecutor - she was the San Francisco district attorney from 2004 to 2011, and the California attorney general from 2011 to 2017 - was a major theme of her presidential campaign. She has said she became a prosecutor because she believed she could best change the system from within, a message that became a key part of her pitch as a presidential candidate.
This undated photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign in April 2019 shows her as a child at her mother's lab in Berkeley, Calif. (Kamala Harris campaign via AP)
In this undated photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign in April 2019, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, 25, holds her baby, Kamala. Moving from New Delhi to Berkeley for her PhD in the tumultuous era of the 1960s civil rights movements, Shyamala Gopalan [Kamala’s mother] joined the protests "with a sense of justice imprinted on her soul."
In this April 1965 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign, Donald Harris holds his daughter, Kamala. Shyamala's relationship with fellow-activist Donald Harris grew under the clamour of the protests and Kamala Harris recalls, "My parents often brought me in a stroller with them to civil rights marches."
This September 1966 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign shows her during a family visit to the Harlem neighborhood of New York. (Kamala Harris campaign via AP)
This Dec. 25, 1968 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign shows her with her sister, Maya, on Christmas. While the African American identity became the dominant one - and, in fact, the one that boosted her chances to the get the vice presidential nomination - Harris wrote, "Our classical Indian names harked back to our heritage and we were raised with a strong awareness of and appreciation for Indian culture." Her sister is also a lawyer.
In this undated photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign in April 2019, Iris Finegan holds her great granddaughter, Kamala Harris, in Jamaica. (Kamala Harris campaign via AP)
This November 1982 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign shows her, right, with Gwen Whitfield at an anti-apartheid protest during her freshman year at Howard University in Washington. (Kamala Harris campaign via AP)
January 1970 photo shows her, left, with sister Maya and mother Shyamala: She wrote, "My mother, grandparents, aunts and uncle instilled us with pride in our South Asian roots." "I was also very close to my mother's brother, Balu, and her two sisters, Sarala and Chinni (whom I called Chittis, which means 'younger mother' [in Tamil])," she recalled.
Harris writes that her grandfather had also been a "freedom-fighter." She recalls visiting him as a child in Luska, where he had been sent by the Indian government in the late 1960s to help that young nation deal with a refugee crisis brought on by a renegade White supremacist government breaking away from Britain in neighbouring Southern Rhodesia, which became Zimbabwer after overthrowing them.
This 2007 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign shows her with her mother, Shyamala, at a Chinese New Year parade. In this environment, she wrote, "My mother understood very well that she was raising two Black daughters. She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya [and Kamala] as Black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud black women."
New York: FILE - In this Thursday Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during a visit with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton during lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. AP/PTI Photo(AP12-08-2020_000046B)
The former California attorney general is the first person of Indian descent in the running mate role, and personifies the diversity seen as key to building enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket, particularly in a year marked by a historic reckoning on race. She is the third female vice presidential nominee for a major party, after the groundbreaking but unsuccessful runs of Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Republican Sarah Palin in 2008. Hillary Clinton was the first female presidential nominee, losing to Trump in 2016.
Elected to the Senate in 2016, Harris was the first Black woman in the chamber in more than a decade. During her relatively brief time as California's junior senator, she has become known for her intensive interrogations of Trump administration officials and nominees, including Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing and during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
