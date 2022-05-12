1 of 13
People cover their faces during heat waves in Mumbai, India. Millions sweltered in a dangerous summer heatwave across India and Pakistan, leading to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia.
People cool off at a swimming pool during a hot summer day in Lahore. The plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). However, gusty/dust raising winds are likely in the country's southern and central plain districts.
Women enjoy themselves at a water park on a hot summer day in Bhopal. Maximum temperatures in some parts of the country touched 47 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.
Some parts of the country clocked record-high average temperatures for March and heatwaves in April. Above, tourists cover themselves to protect themselves from the heat at the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the sun while riding a scooter in Gurugram.
Boys cool themselves in a swimming pool in Lahore.
A woman covers her child's head to protect him from the sun in New Delhi.
Visitors cool themselves to get respite from the heat at a water park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
The weather condition will exacerbate India’s power crisis as demand for air conditioners surges when power plants face acute coal shortages.
A white tiger swims in a creek inside the enclosure in Lahore. Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country; light rain-wind and thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
A man buys earthen pots used to keep drinking water cool at a pavement in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi.
An elephant takes a shower inside the enclosure at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai.
India is likely to get some respite from June with the arrival of the monsoon. The country is forecast to receive normal showers for a fourth year during the June-September rainy season.
