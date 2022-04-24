1 of 10
As Ramadan climbs to its spiritual apex in the holiest nights of the Islamic year, the UAE community too is pressing ahead in myriad acts of kindness and charity. | Iftar being distributed at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 10
Within a span of any given day, one can see volunteers — everyday residents, government officials, students, social organisations — preparing, packing and distributing iftar meals at tents set up near mosques, on the roads for motorists, and at workers’ accommodations. | Sharjah police personnel distributing Iftar packets to motorists near Al Majaz mosque.
Image Credit: Sharjah Police
3 of 10
The Ramadan vibe permeates all corners of the country, with streets and shopping malls beaming with Ramadan lights and decorations. Families can be been seen taking advantage of pleasant evenings to enjoy leisure time together outdoors or shop of essentials at night. | People visit Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Bin Shabib Mosque in Deira to pray and enjoy Iftar.
Image Credit: Ahmad Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 10
Perhaps no other time of the year sees such a coming together of people with varied backgrounds, for the singular purpose of making life better for all. | People from all religions and walks of life enjoy Iftar together at the Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 10
Muslims offering taraweeh prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 10
Shopkeepers gather to end their fast together during Iftar in Deira Souk.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 10
People line up to get Iftar meal near Abu Baker Al Siddique Mosque, Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmad Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 10
Muslims offering taraweeh prayers at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 10
Workers preparing thousands of Iftar meals at Food ATM kitchen in Ajman which are sold for just 3 dirhams.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 10
People visit Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Bin Shabib Mosque in Deira to pray and enjoy Iftar
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News