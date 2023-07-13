1 of 15
Residents carry their belongings on rickshaws through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Residents wait to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man helps his son to climb onto a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from flooded locality after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman prepares food on the roof of her flooded house after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man carries a dog as he uses tree branches to climb on a flyover under construction, as others wait, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man carries his son on a rickshaw through a street flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Residents use tree branches to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India
Image Credit: Reuters
Houses submerged in floodwater are pictured at a locality, after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna, in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry a boat to evacuate stranded residents from a flooded locality, after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna, in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman stands next to flooded houses after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Residents carrying their belongings on a rickshaw as they wade through a street flooded by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A family stands with their belongings after climbing on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Residents use tree branches to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A resident carrying his belongings moves from his flooded house towards a safer place as the water level of the Yamuna river rises after being released from Hathni Kund barrage due to heavy rainfall, in the Yamuna Bazar area of New Delhi.
Image Credit: ANI