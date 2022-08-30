1 of 25
Princess Diana accepts a bouquet of flowers during a walkabout at a civic centre in Kelowna, Canada, May 3, 1986.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, are shown on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981.
Image Credit: AP
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose for a photo following the announcement of their engagement on Feb. 24, 1981.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany Monday, Nov. 2, 1987.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 9, 1987.
Image Credit: AP
Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother, Britain's Princess Diana, during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, August 9, 1988.
Image Credit: Reuters
Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother's race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William was a pupil, on June 28, 1989.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana touches the leg of a leprosy patient at the Anandaban Leprosy Hospital in the south of Katmandu, March 4, 1993, the third day of the princess's five-day visit to Nepal. The hospital is owned by Leprosy Mission International, a London-based organization, of which the Princess of Wales is patron.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana smiles in the reception line as she greets guests at a fund raiser for breast cancer research at the National Building Museum Tuesday night, Sept. 24, 1996 in Washington. From left are Princess Diana, Washington Post owner Katherine Graham, Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, designer Ralph Lauren and Georgetown University President Rev. Leo J. O'Donovan.
Image Credit: AP
Mother Teresa, left, walks with Diana, Princess of Wales, after receiving a visit from her June 18, 1997, in New York.
Image Credit: AP
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on Sept. 16, 1984 with their new baby son, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15.
Image Credit: AP
Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London on Aug. 4, 1987.
Image Credit: AP
Former South African President Nelson Mandela, left, escorts Diana, Princess of Wales, during a courtesy visit to Mandela while visiting her brother, Earl Spencer, in Cape Town on March 17, 1997.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana pauses at the bed of a seriously injured man as she visits Cook County Hospital in Chicago June 5, 1996.
Image Credit: AP
In this file photo taken on March 5, 1993 Diana, Princess of Wales, joins her hand as she looks down at Nepali children while touring a Red Cross Project in the rustic Himalayan foothills.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on August 19, 1995, Prince Charles (R), Princess Diana (L) and their children William (2nd R) and Harry (2nd L) watch the march past on a dais on the mall as part of the commemorations of VJ Day.
Image Credit: AFP
Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, Tuesday Jan. 14, 1997, at the the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda. Sitting on Diana's lap is 13-year-old Sandra Thijica who lost her left leg to a land-mine while working the land with her mother in Saurimo, eastern Angola, in 1994.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana meets with John Collins, a 51-year-old lung cancer patient, while touring Northwestern Memorial Hospital's Hospice- Palliative Care Unit in Chicago in 1996. -
Image Credit: AFP
Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at a dinner during her visit to Australia on November 7, 1985.
Image Credit: AFP
Princess Diana listens to a young disabled boy during her visit to a home for handicapped in Paris on November 13, 1992.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on October 5, 1990 Britain's Princess Diana arrives to visit First Lady Barbara Bush (not seen) at the White House.
Image Credit: AFP
Princess Diana sits alone in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Feb. 11, 1992.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Diana at Orly airport during a private three-day visit on November 13, 1992.
Image Credit: AFP
Onlookers gather outside the entrance of the Alma Bridge tunnel in Paris, Aug. 31, 1997, where Diana, Princess of Wales, her companion Dodi Fayed, and the driver of their car were killed in a car crash.
Image Credit: AP
Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, into Westminster Abbey in London, Britain September 6, 1997.
Image Credit: REUTERS