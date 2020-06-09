1 of 9
Fireworks explode over the Okunitama Shinto shrine in Fuchu in the western suburbs of Tokyo. Dozens of fireworks displays erupted simultaneously across Japan to cheer up the public, pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic and pep up business for struggling pyrotechnic artisans.
Image Credit: AFP
People dance and sing in a public garden as only senior Turks over 65-years old are now allowed to go out as Turkey reopens most public places after coronavirus lockdown.
Image Credit: AP
A mother and her son have lunch at the open-air restaurant installed at Praça da Estação on June 5 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. About 3000 meals are being distributed every Friday, in addition to food, fruit and water. The campaign is carried out by a bank credit company.
Image Credit: AFP
Nurses who take care of coronavirus patients at the infectious disease unit take part in a Zumba dance-fitness class put on to help them deal with the stress and difficult work, in the car park outside of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
Image Credit: AP
Pizza maker Salvatore Rapuano show his pizza with the word "Hope" to celebrate reopening after lockdown in Naples, Italy.
Image Credit: AP
The T-Rex Walking Club, a group of people that gather in a variety of inflatable costumes parade through neighborhoods in hopes of cheering up the community in Ferndale, Michigan.
Image Credit: AFP
The iconic Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter aiming to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones sufferings from the global COVID-19 pandemic in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland. The long bright vertical streaks in the sky are light trails caused by the SpaceX Starlink satellite fleet.
Image Credit: AP
Police officers perform a dance show to entertain and encourage people to continue confinement to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while citizens under quarantine watch them from their balconies in Bogota, Colombia.
Image Credit: AFP
Patricia Cohrs, the owner of The Belgian Chocolate Shop, who sent her staff home to be safe and minimize exposure as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow, wears a pink Easter bunny sweater to deliver chocolates to people in her neighborhood in Toronto, Canada.
Image Credit: Reuters