1 of 10
A windsurfer races along the shoreline at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, today. New Zealanders enjoyed their first day at alert level 1 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday, June 8 that the Cabinet had agreed to remove almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions from midnight, with the exception of the border strictures.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Morning traffic passes a warning sign on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for the coronavirus disease.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 10
Adults supervise as school children play on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nelson, New Zealand.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
A windsurfer reels in his kite at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
A man walks across the frost covered fairways of a golf course in central Christchurch, New Zealand.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A person sits at a cafe on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for the COVID-19 in Nelson, New Zealand.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Shoppers walk into a shopping mall past social distancing signs in Christchurch.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
A pedestrian is seen walking on the first day in Nelson, New Zealand.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Pedestrians walk past a billboard featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the word Aroha, meaning love, in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Commuters wait for transport at a bus interchange in Christchurch. New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus, at least for now, after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered.
Image Credit: AP