Huskies pull their musher during a training run, ahead of the The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain 39th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally near Feshiebridge, Cairngorm, Scotland.
Image Credit: Reuters
Husky dogs sit in a cage prior to taking part in the training session on forest tracks.
Image Credit: AFP
Annual event is organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain.
Image Credit: AFP
Husky dogs play together during training session on forest tracks.
Image Credit: AFP
A team of dalmations pull their musher during a training run.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: AFP
A husky is tethered before a training run in advance of this weekend's annual rally.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: AFP
Husky dogs sit in the grass during a break from a training session.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
A musher takes part in the training session on forest tracks, with their team of dogs.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Huskies are tethered before a training run in advance of this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally,Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain
Image Credit: Reuters