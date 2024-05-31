1 of 10
Men ride on a motorbike as they cover their heads with a wet cloth to cool off and to avoid sunlight, during a hot summer day, as the heatwave continues in Jacobabad. Temperatures rose above 52 °C in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, the highest reading of the summer and close to the country's record high amid an ongoing heatwave, the met office said.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A woman, leaning out of a train window, receives water on her head to cool off during a hot and humid day at the Hyderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man cools off with a water hose during a hot summer day in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People drink plum and tamarind drink to cool off during a hot summer day as the heatwave continues, in Jacobabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man transports ice blocks in a trolly to supply nearby cafes during a hot summer day along a market in Jacobaba.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A boy cools off under a water pipe from a canal during a hot summer day on the outskirts of Peshawar.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man takes a nap while selling secondhand garments during a hot summer day, as the heatwave continues in Jacobabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Women cover their faces with scarfs to avoid sunlight as they herd family cattle during a hot summer day, as the heatwave continues in Mohenjo Daro.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A laborer covers his head with an empty sack to avoid sunlight while working at a brick kiln factory as the heatwave continues in Jacobabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A girl uses a handpump as a boy cools off from the water drawn from it during a hot summer day as a heatwave continues, in Jacobabad.
Image Credit: REUTERS