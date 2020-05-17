1 of 10
Germany reopens shops as lockdown is relaxed. Workers secure a strip of social distancing adhesive tape to the terrace floor outside a Bavarian-themed restaurant in Berlin, Germany. Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in five days as the government gradually lifts restrictions on daily life.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A waitress wearing a protective face mask talks to customers at a restaurant during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Waiters wearing protective face masks hold a pizza to serve it to customers at a Pizzeria, in Berlin.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Berlin’s restaurants, coffee shops and treat stands were enabled to offer consumers once again, as long as they followed physical distancing. People from 2 different homes might share a table, however needed to maintain a range of 1.5 m from each various other.
Image Credit: social media
A waiter wears a face shield as he serves customers at a Cafe in Vienna, Austria.
Image Credit: AFP
Guests sit on the outdoor terrace of a cafe at Naschmarkt in Vienna, Austria, after restrictions were eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
A cook prepares food in a restaurant in Vienna, Austria. Austrian restaurants, cafes, bars, churches and some museums also reopened on Friday, with similar rules on face masks and physical distancing.
Image Credit: AP
A dummy is placed in a restaurant in Vienna to help customers keeping the distance. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19.
Image Credit: AFP
Cakes and customers are seen at a Cafe in Vienna, as Austria reopened all cafes and restaurants taking a further step towards ending lockdown measures brought in to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Customers play chess at a in Vienna, Austria.
Image Credit: AFP