Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte are pictured in the stands during the Commonwealth Games.
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis ride in a carriage during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.
Britain's Prince George reacts as he attends the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Britain's Prince William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018.
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014.
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their son Prince George in the royal box ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at London's Palladium Theatre, London, Britain December 11, 2020.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, reacts as their son Prince George bites a small present that was given to him at the enclosure of an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young Prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014.
