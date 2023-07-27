1 of 10
An aerial view of houses among burned land, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
A technician repairs electricity cables, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a road and charred trees, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of burned land, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of burned land by the sea, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a destroyed building, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a beach bar and burned land in the background, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a church among charred trees, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a destroyed beach bar, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of solar panels among charred trees, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters