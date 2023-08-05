1 of 7
People walk along the beach in Brighton, southern England on August 5, 2023, as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
People walk in the rain along the sea wall next to the Palace Pier in Brighton, southern England on August 5, 2023, as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
People react as a wave hits a seawall next to the Palace Pier in Brighton, southern England on August 5, 2023, as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Waves crash over the breakwater by Newhaven Lighthouse on August 5, 2023, as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
People paddle in the sea near the Palace Pier in Brighton, southern England on August 5, 2023, as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP