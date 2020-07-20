1 of 9
Anti-mask protesters demonstrate in London against the government's decision requiring people wear masks in shops and supermarkets in England
Image Credit: AFP
The protesters are reacting against the UK Governments "liberty-sapping regulations" and laws imposed during lockdown.
A man wore a sleeveless t-shirt which said: Save human rights. No to 5G. No to vaccinations'
People gather to listen to speakers at a protest organised by "Keep Britain Free" in London.
A protester holds up a placard as people gather to listen to speakers at a protest organised by "Keep Britain Free" in London.
A protestor dressed as a plague doctor is seen through the crowd as he listens to speakers during the rally.
A man wears a face mask with the centre removed as people gather to listen to speakers at a protest organised by "Keep Britain Free" in London in response to the government's decision to impose mask wearing for shoppers as a precaution against the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
A man holds up a placard as people gather to listen to speakers at a protest organised by "Keep Britain Free" in London.
People appear not to abide by social distancing rules as they packed into a road in Hyde Park during the protest.
