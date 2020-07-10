1 of 10
People dressed as hummingbirds perform "Alas de Distancia", a programme backed by Bogota's mayor to promote physical distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Colombia.
The strategy aims to strike a balance between easing restrictions and health care for the population.
The "Alas de distancia" strategy which seeks to promote self-care practices, mainly physical distancing, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.
