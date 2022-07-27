1 of 5
HE IS BACK: So, Trump is back. After a longish, self-imposed exile since he left office in January 2021, Donald J. Trump was back in Washington DC for the first time. The former US President delivered a thumping keynote address at a jam-packed summit held by the America First Policy Institute. To a surcharged Republican audience, Trump spelled out what he believes should be the focus of the GOP if they gain control of Congress in November and the presidency in 2024. It was the clearest signal yet that he is back and how!
The BIG HINT: In DC, Trump did not go off-script and repeated some of the remarks he made in Arizona a few days ago, doubling down on his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. 'I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions. More votes in 2020 than we got in 2016,' Trump claimed. 'And now, we may have to do it again,' he announced. Given the broad hint, it appears very likely that Trump may be in contention for the 2024 presidential race.
ANOTHER BID: Trump is back in headlines after suggestions that he plans to seek the White House again. While there is still some speculation whether the former president (he is 76 now and will be 78 if and when he makes a second run) will formally throw his hat in the presidential ring, many believe that Trump’s bid is inevitable. Already Trump is outlining his vision for the Republican Party’s policy. In DC, he touched upon a series of policy ideas — from returning to the controversial policing tactic of stop-and-frisk to immigration. He attacked the Democrats on critical race theory, gender ideology and culture wars. Just what his conservative base wanted to hear.
MASS CONNECT: The January 6 committee, in its final public hearing for the season, has made a case against Trump for his refusal to publicly condemn the unfolding insurrection at the US Capitol or to call off the violent mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Rubbishing damning evidence about himself and his inner circle’s actions surrounding the Capitol attack, Trump commented, “They want to damage me so I cannot go back to work for you.” The former president said that to chants of “four more years” and a standing ovation. Both the Republican National Convention and Republican National Committee will be taking note.
GOP NOMINEES: Trump’s approval rating may be low but he is giving the potential GOP presidential hopefuls an anxious time. Republicans have an impressive line-up with Ron DeSantis topping the charts. A fast-climbing star, who has already raised more than $100 million for his presidential campaign, DeSantis is a front-runner from Florida. Other top contenders include Tim Scott, US senator from South Carolina, Ted Cruz and Mike Pompeo. But the idea of Donald Trump becoming the GOP presidential nominee again is likely to scuttle all their ambitions and plans.
