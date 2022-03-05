1 of 31
The Nissan stand at Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive — Tilal Swaihan experience on March 5. Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief said: ”I would like to thank Nissan, Al Masaood Automobiles LLC and Arabian Automobiles Company for supporting the Gulf News Fun Drive."
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
2 of 31
Fire jugglers in action on stage at campsite.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
3 of 31
Dancer performs belly dance on stage.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
4 of 31
Participants during the The 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, 'Tilal Swaihan Experience'.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 31
Participants driving past camels during the The 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, 'Tilal Swaihan Experience'.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 31
Participants pass by camels after 5th check point.
Image Credit: Virendra saklani/Gulf News
7 of 31
Marshall's help participants who are stuck in desert at Gulf News OverNighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan. 5th March 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit:
8 of 31
Participants at Gulf News OverNighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
9 of 31
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
10 of 31
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
11 of 31
Participants play on the dunes.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 31
Image Credit:
13 of 31
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
14 of 31
Up close and front ! As we drive along
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
15 of 31
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16 of 31
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
17 of 31
Gulf News volunteers at Check point 3
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
18 of 31
No sweat. Emirati national Mohammed has experienced a tyre coming out of the rim but the rescuers were quick to the rescue and he is now back in action.
Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
19 of 31
A meeting of their own! Vehicles gather on the dunes.
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
20 of 31
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
21 of 31
Participants at the starting point of the Gulf News Fun Drive.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
22 of 31
Abdul Hamid Ahmed, CEO and Editor in Chief, Al Nisr publishing and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, CEO, ADNEC, during the Gulf News Fun Drive Flag Off
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
23 of 31
Satish and Arjun setting up the flag on top of their car. The flag serves as a warning to the vehicle behind, especially while crossing the dunes.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
24 of 31
Participants after collecting water cases provided by Aqua De Fonte and Goody bags by Castrol at Gulf News OverNighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
25 of 31
Marshall’s collecting water cases provided by Aqua De Fonte and Goody bags by Castrol.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
26 of 31
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
27 of 31
Meet Chef Hamdan, assistant director of culinary and Chef Philip, executive Chef, Capital Hospitaliy ADNEC - the men behind the culinary delights over two days of the Gulf News Fun Drive.
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
28 of 31
Participants collecting water cases provided by Aqua De Fonte and Goody bags by Castrol at Gulf News OverNighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
29 of 31
Early ‘birds’ catch early breakfast. A sumptuous breakfast is being served before Gulf News Fun Drive participants get their vehicles ready for a whole day of desert adventure.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
30 of 31
Participants having a lavish breakfast during the The 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, 'Tilal Swaihan Experience'.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
31 of 31
Participants check in for the 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News