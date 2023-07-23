1 of 10
Athen: Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes said on Saturday they had moved 30,000 people threatened by wildfires to safety, including 2,000 who had to be ferried off beaches.
As temperature records tumble, experts have pointed to climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels, arguing that global warming is playing a key role in the devastating heat. On the Mediterranean island of Rhodes, where a wildfire has been blazing for days, boats carried 2,000 people to safety from beaches in the east of the popular tourist island.
Three coastguard ships led more than 30 private vessels in the evacuation, while a Greek navy boat was heading to the area.
Island officials arranged for dozens of buses to take people to safety, but where fires had cut off road access, others had to walk.
Authorities have opened up gyms, schools and hotel conference centres to serve as makeshift accommodation, while firefighters battle the blaze.
In Athens, the foreign ministry said it had activated its crisis management unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens due to the ongoing forest fires.
Greece is fighting dozens of forest fires 11 days into a heatwave that has seen temperatures soaring above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Meteorologists have warned it could be the longest hot spell the country has ever seen.
