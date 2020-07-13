1 of 10
DJ Craig Harrison plays to festivalgoers attending the Gisburne Park Pop-Up.
Guests book their own individual hexagonal pitch, each large enough for a social bubble of six and spaced 2.6m apart.
Drinks and food are delivered to the hexagonal pitches, eliminating the need for queuing.
The festival runs for eight weeks until August 30, 2020 and features: DJs, film screenings, opera and family Sing-alongs.
Festival-goers experience the Gisburne Park Pop-Up on the Gisburne Park Estate in the village of Gisburn, near Clitheroe, northern England.
DJ Patrick Nazemi plays to the festivalgoers attending the Gisburne Park Pop-Up.
Festivalgoers experience the Gisburne Park Pop-Up, the first purpose built socially-distanced outdoor festival in the UK.
A festivalgoer makes her way to her designated pitch as she attends the Gisburne Park Pop-UP.
Ten onsite bell tents provide overnight accommodation for festivalgoers staying for a weekend.
