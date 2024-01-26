1 of 10
Vehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminal building that is illuminated in the colors of the Indian national flag on the eve of the Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
French farmers block the A62 highway to protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, near Agen, south of France, January 25, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Pictures_of_the_Week_Asia_Photo_Gallery_00509--4d86e-(Read-Only)
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 23, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
This handout image released by the University of Hertfordshire on January 26, 2024, shows an artist’s impression of an eruption in the disc of matter around a newborn star. A mysterious new type of star nicknamed "old smokers" has been discovered hiding in the heart of our Milky Way galaxy, astronomers revealed on January 26, 2024. The "peculiar" puffing behaviour of these stars has never been seen before in these red giant stars, astrophysicist Philip Lucas told AFP.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
People visit a dragon lantern decoration with energy-saving LED lights ahead of the lunar new year at the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen temple in Jenjarom, some 50 kilometres southwest of Kuala Lumpur on January 26, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school take part in a ‘Magh Snan’ or holy bath in Ahmedabad on January 24, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
The aerial view shows snow-covered terraced fields and houses in Congjiang county, in China's southwestern Guizhou province on January 22, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
A helicopter from the Armed Forces drops water to put out a forest fire in Bogota on January 23, 2024. At least four active forest fires hit several regions of Colombia and the capital Bogota this Tuesday, amid a wave of conflagrations due to high temperatures derived from the El Niño phenomenon, authorities reported.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
View of the landscape at the US' Palmer Station on Anvers Island, Antarctica, on January 21, 2024. Scientists and researchers from various countries are collaborating on projects during the X Antarctic Expedition aboard the Colombian research vessel 'ARC Simon Bolivar,' designed exclusively to develop scientific projects. These initiatives involve analyzing the current condition of the Antarctic sea, studying atmospheric pressure, and monitoring the species inhabiting this region of the planet.
Image Credit: AFP