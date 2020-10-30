1 of 12
A man prays in the street outside the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a knife attack took place.
Image Credit: AP
Muslim faithfuls from Marseille hold white flowers at the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica in Marseille, southeastern France, during a gathering to pay tribute to the victims of a knife attack inside a church in Nice, on the French Riviera.
Image Credit: AFP
A sign reading: "Together against hate and terrorism. Together for an open society" in German and French lies October 29, 2020 at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Nice stabbings, in front of the French embassy in Berlin.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Nice stabbings, in front of the French embassy in Berlin.
Image Credit: AFP
People lights candle outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice in tribute to the three victims of a knife attacker.
Image Credit: AFP
People mourn as they attend a commemoration for the victims killed during an in a church attack in the France city Nice in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: AP
Flowers, messages and candles lie in front of the Notre Dame church, in Nice, France.
Image Credit: AP
A woman cries as she stands in front of the Notre Dame church, in Nice, France.
Image Credit: AP
A woman lights a candle outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice.
Image Credit: AFP
A man prays in front of the Notre Dame church to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice.
Image Credit: Reuters
Nuns come to lay flowers outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice.
Image Credit: AFP
A picture of Vincent Loques, sexton of the Notre Dame church, one of the victims of a deadly knife attack, is seen with candles and flowers in front of the Notre Dame church in Nice, Franc.
Image Credit: Reuters