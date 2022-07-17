1 of 10
Lisbon: Authorities across southern Europe battled on Sunday to control wildfires burning across thousands of hectares of land in countries including Spain, Greece and France, where thousands of people have been evacuated in soaring temperatures.
In Spain, helicopters dropped water on the flames as searing heat and often mountainous terrain made the job harder for firefighters.
National weather agency AEMET issued high temperature warnings for Sunday, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) forecast in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja, in the north. It said the heatwave would end on Monday, but warned temperatures would remain "abnormally high".
Spain has been experiencing a nearly week-long heatwave, with highs of 45.7C (114F).
In Malaga province, wildfires raged into the night, affecting local residents near Mijas, a town popular with northern European tourists.
In Portugal, with temperatures dropping during the weekend, there were only two forest fires active on Sunday, both in the north, according to the authorities.
It said the weekly peak of 440 deaths was on Thursday, when temperatures exceeded 40C (104F) in several regions and 47C (117F) at a meteorological station in the district of Vizeu in the centre of the country.
In Britain, the national weather forecaster has issued its first red "extreme heat" warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, predicting temperatures could reach 40C (104F), topping the previous record of 38.7C (102F) in 2019.
In Greece, the fire brigade said on Saturday 71 blazes broke out within 24 hours. On Sunday, more than 150 firefighters were tackling a fire burning forest and farm land since Friday in Rethymno on the island of Crete. The flames were fuelled by strong winds. Local fire brigade officials said on Sunday it had been partially contained.
Authorities in southern France said on Sunday they were still battling wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes.
