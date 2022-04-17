1 of 15
Saul, 11, paints the face of Santiago, 4, as they take part in Good Friday celebrations in the Tarahumara neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pope Francis baptises a man during a Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pope Francis invoked "gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war" in an Easter vigil homily in St. Peter's Basilica attended by the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and three Ukrainian lawmakers. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Image Credit: AP
Maya Tz'utujil indigenous people belonging to the brotherhood of the Santa Cruz carry a statue of Jesus of Nazareth during a procession as part of Good Friday celebrations, in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image Credit: REUTERS
Children dressed as angels watch the traditional procession where the images of Christ and Mary meet, on Easter Sunday, outside the St. Peter Parish Shrine of Leaders, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Image Credit: REUTERS
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presides over the Easter Vigil in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Image Credit: REUTERS
Girls wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus perform during traditional Easter Sunday rites in Quezon City, Philippines on April 17, 2022. The event culminates the observance of Holy Week in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Image Credit: AP
Worshipers attend the Easter vigil prayers at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image Credit: REUTERS
South Korean Christians attend the Easter mass service at Yoido Full Gospel Church, which is the largest church in the country, in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Image Credit: REUTERS
People gather to celebrate annual traditional Bonfire on Holy Saturday, after a 2-years break caused by COVID-19 restrictions, at Mauterndorf, Austria April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pope Francis attends the Easter Vigil in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 16, 2022. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Worshipers hold candles during Easter vigil prayers at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image Credit: REUTERS
Catholic devotees light candles during the traditional procession where the images of Christ and Mary meet, on Easter Sunday, outside the St. Peter Parish Shrine of Leaders, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Image Credit: REUTERS
Maya Tz'utujil indigenous women belonging to the brotherhood of the Santa Cruz pray during Good Friday celebrations, in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria REFILE - CORRECTING INFORMATION
Image Credit: REUTERS