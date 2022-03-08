1 of 14
A woman rests at the train station with her dog in Zahony, Hungary.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman and her dog look out from a bus window at a temporary accommodation centre, after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Korczowa, Poland.
A woman cuddles a dog as they rest at the train station in Zahony, Hungary.
A boy rests at the train station with a dog in Zahony, Hungary.
A woman and her dog wait at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
People stand with their luggage and a dog at the train station in Zahony, Hungary.
A woman and her dog stand outside a temporary accommodation centre in Korczowa, Poland.
Ukrainian girl who fled with her mother holds her cat as she waits for transfer at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland.
A refugee waits with a dog at the border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia.
A woman drinks tea with her dog inside her jacket, after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania.
A woman with a dog sits near personal belongings arrive at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia
A woman with her dog pauses at Sighetu Marmatiei border, Romania.
A person holding a cat sits next to a bus window, as people go to western parts of the country, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman holds her dog at the border crossing in Siret, Romania.
