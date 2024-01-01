1 of 10
A man on a bridge takes photograph of the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
NASA shares stunning view of sunrise from space
Image Credit: @WorldAndScience via NASA
3 of 10
A person crosses a footbridge as the first sunrise of the new year is seen in Seoul on January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
People look at the first sunrise of the year on the beach in Miura, south of Tokyo, January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
First sunrise of New Year 2023 from Mumbai, India
Image Credit: ANI
6 of 10
People watch the first sunrise of the new year from a footbridge overlooking the city skyline in Seoul on January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
People look at the first sunrise of the year on the beach in Miura, south of Tokyo, Japan January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
A woman prays while looking at the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
People throng Puri beach to witness the first sunrise of New Year 2023.
Image Credit: ANI
10 of 10
A glimpse of the first sunrise of the year 2024, in Shimla on Monday, Jan 1.
Image Credit: ANI