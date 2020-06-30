1 of 8
Passengers wait in a queue maintaining social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus to enter the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
\A passenger sits next to signs requesting to maintain social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Security personnel stand next to a sign requesting to maintain social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Government sets up fund to help reintegrate expats into country’s labor market.
An employee of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka.
An employee of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport cleans the floor covered with signs requesting to maintain social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka.
A man (R) stands next to a sign requesting to wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka
A security personnel stands next to a sign requesting to maintain social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
