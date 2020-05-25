1 of 12
Australia's unprecedented bushfire crisis that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands put a rare spotlight on climate change in a rich, developed country. | Gary Hinton standing amongst debris after bushfires devastated the New South Wales town of Cobargo on December 31, 2019
and the same location on May 21, 2020.
Burnt letter boxes on Quinlans street after an overnight bushfire in Quaama in Australia's New South Wales state on January 6, 2020
and a woman checking a letter box at the same location on May 21, 2020.
and the same location on May 21, 2020.
A burnt vehicle on Quinlans street after an overnight bushfire in Quaama in Australia's New South Wales state on January 6, 2020,
and the same location on May 21, 2020.
Smoke from a burnt tree rising next to a gutted house in Quaama in Australia's New South Wales state on January 6, 2020
and the same location on May 21, 2020.
and the same location on May 21, 2020.
