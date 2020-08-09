1 of 9
Relatives react as the daughter of Maria Joana Nascimento, 65, who died of suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after she had difficulty breathing, cries at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
A projection on a building honours the 100,000 victims who died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Brazil as the country became the second in the world to pass the grim milestone, in Botafogo neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro. Just a day after Latin America and the Caribbean became the hardest-hit region in the global pandemic, Brazil reported a total of 100,477 fatalities, joining the United States as the only two countries to surpass the six-digit death mark.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
Gravediggers prepare new graves to be used at Vila Formosa cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo. Brazil surpassed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday as cases exceeded 3 million, according to the latest numbers by the country's Health Ministry. The fatalities milestone comes less than five months after Brazil recorded its first COVID-19 related death.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
People hold crosses as a tribute to COVID-19 victims and as a protest against the way Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is handling the pandemic, in front of the World War II Brazilian Veterans monument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
Nurse Isabelli Guasso administers China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to volunteer and nurse Fabiana Souza, at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 9
A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag seen beside crosses during a tribute to COVID-19 victims organized by the Rio de Paz NGO at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 9
Brazilian Marcio Antonio do Nascimento (R) and Lucas Cruz, respectively father and brother of 25-year-old Hugo do Nascimento, who died from the new coronavirus, hold a Brazilian flag as a thousand red balloons are released, during a tribute to COVID-19 victims organized by the Rio de Paz NGO at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 9
Demonstrators hold bundles of red balloons to be released in honour of the victims of COVID-19 in an event organized by Rio de Paz, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as the country headed to a milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus related deaths.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
A woman runs past crosses and balloons placed by members of the NGO Rio de Paz in tribute to the one hundred thousand mortal victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Image Credit: Reuters