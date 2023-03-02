1 of 14
Aurora Borealis lights up the sky in Anchorage, Alaska.
Image Credit: Reuters
Northern lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky as visitors walk along Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark.
Image Credit: AFP
Northern Lights (aurora borealis) are seen in the sky over Tromso, Norway November 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Visitors watch Northern lights (aurora borealis) illuminating the sky over Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark.
Image Credit: Reuters
Northern lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky over Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark.
Image Credit: AFP
Northern Lights (aurora borealis), are seen in the sky over Tromso, Norway November 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Northern lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky as visitors walk along Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark.
Image Credit: AFP
The Aurora Borealis in the night sky over a camping tent in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aurora borealis is seen in the sky in Pajala, Sweden.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aurora is seen in the sky in Pajala, Sweden.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland
Image Credit: Reuters
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland.
Image Credit: Reuters