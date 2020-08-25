1 of 11
Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, participates .The fashion show was held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.The Paralympics are now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.
Women with prostheses display creations by designer Makiko Sugawa during the Amputee Venus fashion show. It featured a dozen models who came down the catwalk wearing the latest fashion and prosthetic legs. Several Paralympic athletes were among the group, including Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.
Athlete Kaede Maegawa displays a creation by designer Makiko Sugawa while jumping at the runway during a section of the Amputee Venus fashion show to promote the 2020 Paralympic Games.
Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, from second left, Hitomi Onishi, a Paralympian, and Sayaka Murakami, an athlete, pose for a photo at the end of a fashion show dubbed "Amputee Vinus Show" they participated in Tokyo .The fashion show was held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021.
Musician Orimo Masami displays a creation by designer Makiko Sugawa during the Amputee Venus fashion show in Tokyo.
Hairdresser Minami Kaneko (R) changes the prosthesis from amputee designer Fumio Usui as she displays a creation by designer Makiko Sugawa.
Office worker Kobayashi Hisae displays a creation by designer Makiko Sugawa.
Women with prostheses display creations by designer Makiko Sugawa.
Designer Makiki Sugawa displays her creation.Ten years ago, a malignant tumor required the removal of Sugawa’s entire left leg, leaving her with an empty hip socket
Musician Masami Orimo displays a creation by designer Makiko Sugawa. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Tokyo Nursing Association.
Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the``Amputee Venus Show'' which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. Above, Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, participates.
