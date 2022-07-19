Look: How time stands still in the cities of Poland
A pictorial diary of my travels to the cities of Warsaw, Gydnia, Gdansk, Lodz and Wroclaw
1 of 17
THE START: Dubai airport, Terminal 3 is where my Poland journey began. Hurrying to the gate to board the Emirates flight to Warsaw, I wondered what to expect in the East European country brutalised by wars. Well, it’s the country of union leader turned president Lech Walesa, double-Nobel winning scientist Marie Curie, footballer Robert Lewandoski and French Open tennis champ Iga Swiatek.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
2 of 17
ON POLISH SOIL: In a little over five hours, I landed at the Frederic Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. That was my first encounter with the virtuoso pianist’s name during the trip, and Chopin kept cropping up in the early part of the tour.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
3 of 17
A MAJOR LANDMARK: Heading to the hotel, the first landmark that came up in my view was the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw. Once among the tallest buildings in Europe, the 231-metre structure now serves as an exhibition centre and office complex.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
4 of 17
STREET VIEW: The Krakowskie Przedmiescie Street of Warsaw. From the David Copernicus statute in the distance, I walked past the Holy Cross Church towards the Royal Castle Square and Old Town Market Square.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
5 of 17
THE HISTORIC ROYAL CASTLE SQUARE: I stood among the crowd admiring the grandeur of the historic place. The castle is the last of Warsaw buildings rebuilt after Germans razed them during the Second World War.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
6 of 17
WARSAW ICON: The Warsaw Mermaid stands at the Old Street Market Square with all the iconic buildings, which were restored to their former glory after the war. The square is a Unesco World Heritage Site.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
7 of 17
STREET FOOD: A vendor selling fried sheep cheese (Serek Gorski) in Krakowskie Przedmiescie Street, Warsaw. A smoked cheese made of salted sheep's milk called Oscypek is exclusive to the Tatra Mountains of Poland.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
8 of 17
THE SOUND OF MUSIC: A stroll through Lazienki Park brought me to a concert with hundreds braving the morning sun to listen to pianists playing Chopin’s works under a statue of the maestro.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
9 of 17
VIEW FROM A CLIFF: Flying into Gydnia, I hiked the forest trail in a nature reserve and came across a magnificent view from the cliffs. The Orlowo Pier over the Baltic Sea stood in the distance. The 180-metre wooden structure was built during the First World War and later expanded before much of it was destroyed in a storm.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
10 of 17
LORD OF THE SEA: History resides in every corner of Gdansk, an ancient port city. An early morning walk took me to Long Market, where the Greek deity of the sea Neptune stood atop a fountain (left).
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
11 of 17
ARCHITECTURAL MARVEL: The St. Mary’s Church in Gdansk is the largest brick church in the world, with more than 400 stairs to reach the top tower. Some of the relics here include a wooden pieta (art depicting the Virgin Mary cradling the body of Jesus Christ), a 500-year-old astronomical clock, and a three-dimensional tryptic of the Last Judgement.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
12 of 17
AMBER CITY: An amber chess set in the Amber Museum of Gdansk, which is the amber capital of Poland. Amber is a fossilised resin used to make jewellery, among other things. It was also used in ancient medicine.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
13 of 17
FOOD DELIGHTS: Tuna Tartare (above), an appetiser made from minced raw tuna. Steak Tartare is made with raw minced meat and onion, topped with egg yolk. I tried both and loved them. Soups and dumpling are also part of Poland’s unique cuisine.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
14 of 17
ODE TO LODZ: There are around 3,000 palaces in Poland. Arriving late in the evening to check in at a hotel in Lodz (pronounced Wuj), I turned around to see a former palace. It’s now the Museum of History of the City of Lodz, which collects antiques on social life, history, culture and art.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
15 of 17
CULTURAL CAPITAL: A buggy ride through Wroclaw brought me to the Old Town Hall (Ratusz). The gothic structure built in the 13th century was expanded several times before its completion in the 16th century. A cultural and scientific centre, Wroclaw boasts of several educational institutions, museums, theatres, music halls and a botanical garden
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
16 of 17
CASTLE IN THE AIR: A drive through the scenic Lower Silesia ended at the Ksiaz Castle in Walbrzych, southern Poland. Built in the 13th century for noble families, including the House of Hochberg, it was looted by the Germans and the Soviets during the Second World War.
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News
17 of 17
FLYING HOME: As I hopped on a flight to Warsaw from Wroclaw, a kaleidoscope of images flashed through my mind. The music, food, architecture, history, culture and scenic beauty left lasting imprint in me. At Warsaw, by the time I settled down in a flydubai flight to Dubai, tiredness overwhelmed me
Image Credit: Shyam A. Krishna/Gulf News