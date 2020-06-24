1 of 9
UAE has a diverse landscape with mountains beaches and mangroves. Here are few choices for your weekend getaway.
Image Credit: Archive
2 of 9
It’s one of UAE’s top hidden gems. A 90-minute drive from Dubai, the Hatta Dam features stunning turquoise waters surrounded by rugged mountainscapes. It sits on the border with Oman and is perfect for a day trip over the weekend. Once there, you can rent a kayak or a boat, or even book a tour along the shimmering waters. Experience nature at its finest as you wade by some spectacular species of birds as well as fishes that inhabit the area.
Image Credit: Insta/hattakayak
3 of 9
Snoopy Island is one of the best-kept secrets of the UAE and is located in the beautiful emirate of Fujairah, which is just a two-hour drive from the bustling city of Dubai. The island is named Snoopy Island because it resembles the popular cartoon character on top of his dog house. Exploring the abundant marine life below the surface, kayaking and water sports are very popular here. You can see a beautiful coral reef, shipwrecks, turtles and a wide range of colourful fishes in the water.
Image Credit: Insta/sandybeachresort
4 of 9
Kayaking in the sunset in Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves is a must outdoor activity for the whole family. Depending on where you are driving from in Dubai, the journey could take between 1.5 to 2 hours to reach the park. The large mangrove forest has spectacular views and is a popular spot for water sports such as mangrove kayaking, giving you the chance to explore the local wildlife and fauna in a serene atmosphere.
Image Credit: social media
5 of 9
Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, which is home to a vibrant ecosystem, is a perfect destination for adventure. The reserve’s beautiful waters make it an ideal spot for environmentally-friendly water sports such as windsurfing and kayaking, while less adventurous visitors can enjoy the wild from the comfort of the café.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 9
Wadi Shawka is a popular hiking destination in Ras Al Khaimah; the trail offers off-road drives, natural springs and pools, greenery and mountains. It’s an opportunity to see another side of the UAE . It’s perfect for a change of scenery without traveling far.
Image Credit: Social media
7 of 9
Disconnect, relax and enjoy the scenic mountain views on the drive up to Jebel Jais. The average temperature is 10 degrees cooler in the mountains which makes this time of year an opportune time to enjoy the journey. There's a Viewing Deck Park complete with observation points and food trucks overlooking the stunning coastline.
Image Credit: Archive
8 of 9
Once on top, you may opt for the "Jebel Jais Flight", officially the world’s longest zipline at 2.83km.
Image Credit: Archive
9 of 9
Al Ain is usually 10-15 degrees cooler than other emirates and has a tolerable level of humidity. The city is known as an oasis in the UAE. A calm hour-and-a-half drive for both Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents, Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet makes for a perfect summer escape. You can drive the zig-zag road up the mountain and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.
Image Credit: Social media